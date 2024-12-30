The debate surrounding the immersion of the ashes of former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh after the funeral intensified on Monday (December 30), with Congress saying that senior party leaders refrained from accompanying his family to respect their privacy.

Advertisment

This statement came after Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri of the BJP criticised Congress leaders on Sunday for not being present during the immersion of Singh's ashes in the Yamuna River, while BJP leaders attended.

Dr Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday at the age of 92. His cremation took place on Saturday at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi, with full state honours.

Also read: How 'quiet' Manmohan Singh paved the way for India's 'bold' foreign policy

Advertisment

In response to the criticism, Congress leader and media department chairman Pawan Khera said, "Senior Congress leaders did not accompany the family to gather and immerse the ashes of Manmohan Singh out of our deference to the privacy of the family."

He added that following the cremation, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the family at their residence. "After discussing with them, it was felt that since the family did not get any privacy at the time of the cremation and some extended family members could not reach the pyre site, it would be appropriate to give them some privacy for the Phool Chunana and the immersion of the ashes which is an emotionally painful and difficult ceremony for close family members," Khera said.

BJP slams LoP Rahul Gandhi for allegedly travelling to Vietnam to celebrate New Year

Advertisment

Meanwhile, on Monday, the BJP criticised Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, for allegedly travelling to Vietnam to celebrate the New Year shortly after Singh's death. The BJP accused him of disrespecting the late Congress leader.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla told reporters, "While the country is mourning Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's demise, Rahul Gandhi has flown abroad to ring in the New Year even as the nation observes seven days of mourning. Congress doesn't care for Dr Manmohan Singh. They abused and insulted him during his lifetime. They continue to do so now. Yesterday nobody went to collect his ashes. Congress even denied the Bharat Ratna to Dr Manmohan Singh. This is their true face."

Also read: How 2024 gave a reality check to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Poonawalla further added, "Rahul Gandhi has changed the meaning of LoP from Leader of Opposition to Leader of 'paryatan' and Leader of the party. At a time when the country is in grief over the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi has left for 'paryatan' and party, as per media reports...Rahul Gandhi and 'paryatan' is nothing new. At a time when the 26/11 attack happened in Mumbai, he was partying all night. He is not concerned about the demise of Dr Manmohan Singh."

(With inputs from agencies)