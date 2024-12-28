The Indian National Congress (INC) on Saturday (Dec 28) criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the cremation location of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Centre of its decision to conduct the cremation of the former prime minister at Nigambodh Ghat instead of a designated memorial site.

Gandhi called it a "grave insult" to Manmohan Singh, as Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold Singh's last rites "at his final resting place that would be a sacrosanct venue for memorial of the great son of India."

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took to X, saying, "The great son of Mother India and the first Prime Minister of the Sikh community, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji, has been totally insulted by the present government by performing his last rites at Nigambodh Ghat.”

"Till date, respecting the dignity of all former Prime Ministers, their last rites were performed at authorized burial sites so that every person could have the last darshan and pay homage without any inconvenience," he added.

भारत माता के महान सपूत और सिख समुदाय के पहले प्रधानमंत्री डॉ मनमोहन सिंह जी का अंतिम संस्कार आज निगमबोध घाट पर करवाकर वर्तमान सरकार द्वारा उनका सरासर अपमान किया गया है।



एक दशक के लिए वह भारत के प्रधानमंत्री रहे, उनके दौर में देश आर्थिक महाशक्ति बना और उनकी नीतियां आज भी देश के… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 28, 2024

Congress MP from Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also said that the government has "not done justice" to the dignity of the post of former prime minister and the personality of Manmohan Singh.

She further said that the government should have thought "beyond politics" in the matter.

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डॉ मनमोहन सिंह जी के अंतिम संस्कार के लिए यथोचित स्थान न उपलब्ध कराकर सरकार ने पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री के पद की गरिमा, मनमोहन सिंह जी की शख्सियत, उनकी विरासत और खुद्दार सिख समुदाय के साथ न्याय नहीं किया।



इससे पहले सभी पूर्व प्रधानमंत्रियों को सर्वोच्च सम्मान और… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 28, 2024

'New low in politics': BJP

The BJP criticised the Congress leader's remarks, calling it "shameful" and "unfortunate". He reiterated the party's belief in "dignity in death".

While speaking at a press conference, Patra said, "This is a new low in politics of India, thanks to the Congress party. The kind of politics Congress is doing, especially Rahul Gandhi - who has tweeted about the cremation - is shameful."

He added that the government after the demise of the former PM Manmohan Singh had written a letter to the Congress and Singh's family in which the cabinet has expressed to build a memorial in his name so that the country and the world remember him for his positive works.

The BJP also accused Congress of hypocrisy and pointed out past instances of alleged disrespect toward its own leaders, including former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and former President Pranab Mukherjee.

Manmohan Singh, 92, passed away on Thursday night at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, leaving the nation in mourning.

The last rites of India's former prime minister were held on Saturday (Dec 28) at 11:45 AM (local time) at New Delhi’s Nigambodh Ghat.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and other leaders, along with defence chiefs, attended the ceremony. Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful also paid their respects.

(With inputs from agencies)