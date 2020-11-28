Top 10 world news: Israeli embassies on alert after Iran threat, Ethiopian conflict, and more

Israeli embassies are on alert after Iran's threat of retaliation over assassination of its top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. Meanwhile, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei has called for 'punishing' those behind the scientist's killing. In Africa, Ethiopian federal troops' offensive against country's Tigray region is still underway. Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that she has 'never been more certain' of Scottish independence from UK. Read this and more in top 10 world news



Israeli embassies on alert over Iran's retaliation threats after Fakhrizadeh's assassination: Report



Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, 59, was shot by assailants in his car near Absard city in Tehran and died in hospital as doctors failed to revive him.

Ethiopian forces begin offensive on Tigray with heavy shelling





Abiy who won Nobel Peace Prize last year had said earlier in the week that a "third and final phase" in his campaign against leaders of TPLF had begun

Iran's Khamenei calls for 'punishing' those behind scientist's killing





Iran's top scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated on Friday

Scotland First Minister says she has 'never been more certain' of independence from UK



The head of Scotland's devolved government and the leader of the pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP) told supporters that possibility of a break between Scotland and the rest of the UK had never been more closer

Coronavirus death toll in Europe crosses 400,000 as Germany mulls extending partial lockdown till early spring



The Belgium government said it will reopen shops from December 1 including Luxembourg and the Netherlands

Japan PM Suga reviews air defence troops, calls joint effort to develop new capabilities



The Japanese prime minister in his address said that the defence forces should develop capabilities to tackle new battlefields in outer space, cyberspace and electromagnetic fields.

Bilawal Bhutto slams Imran Khan's 'heartless government' for sacking over 4,500 PSM employees



According to a report by Geo News, the PSM sacked 4,544 of employees, including the divisional and assistant managers, belonging to category 2,3, and 4 pay groups

India-Sri Lanka-Maldives agree to bolster maritime co-operation





The three countries discussed mutual cooperation in the areas of Maritime Domain Awareness, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief, Joint Exercises, Capacity Building, Maritime Security and Threats, Marine Pollution, and Maritime Underwater Heritage.

UK to pilot blood test that may detect 50 types of cancer





Results are expected by 2023, after which it is hoped one million people could receive the test by 2025.

'A yum to-go': Vienna's Hotel Sacher establishes drive-in cake centre amid pandemic



A luxury hotel in Vienna, which is famous for serving delicious cakes and chocolates, have come up with an innovative way to serve their customers