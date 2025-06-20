/Top 10 world news: Israel's Netanyahu warns Iran again; French president Macron's 'Rafale' push, and more

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday (June 20) stressed that the goal is to destroy Iran's nuclear program, adding that Israel has the capability to achieve that. He said that the difference between Iran and Israel is that they target civilians and we target military targets.

In a cryptic post, French President Emmanuel Macron seems to be pushing European countries for the Rafale jets as a symbol of strategic autonomy and self-reliance in defence platforms. Without explicitly asking Europe to lessen its dependence on American combat aircraft and firepower, Macron posted a photo of the French Rafale jet on X with the caption: “European friends, you have a call.”

Speaking at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday (June 20) condemned the Israeli attacks against the Islamic Republic as a “betrayal of diplomacy" with the US and called the attacks on nuclear facilities as “grave war crimes”

US President Donald Trump has been using his "favourite" phrase "two weeks" for several issues including policy-making, and diplomatic issues or even during the ongoing Israel-Iran war

In what may be a big breakthrough amid escalating tensions with Israel. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is meeting European foreign ministers in Geneva. Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi will also meet the European Union’s foreign policy chief.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed on Friday (June 20) that he had turned down an invitation from US President Donald Trump for a dinner meeting in Washington, choosing instead to travel to Odisha.



Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Thursday (June 19) apologised for her leaked phone call with former Cambodia's leader, which triggered a political crisis that threatens to collapse her government.



Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of her next Hollywood film Heads Of State. The film also features John Cena and Idris Elba and Priyanka plays an intelligence operative tasked with protecting two heads of state—the President of the United States and the Prime Minister of the UK.