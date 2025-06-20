/Trump vs Macron again? French president's 'Rafale is calling' post triggers speculations amid Israel-Iran war

In a cryptic post, French President Emmanuel Macron seems to be pushing European countries for the Rafale jets as a symbol of strategic autonomy and self-reliance in defence platforms. Without explicitly asking Europe to lessen its dependence on American combat aircraft and firepower, Macron posted a photo of the French Rafale jet on X with the caption: “European friends, you have a call.” This comes in line with Macron's repeated calls to Europe to take an independent stand on security without the aid of the United States of America. Macron projects Rafale as a sign of European independence and has proposed that it is Rafale that can “secure” Europe. His post ends with the “Secure our Europe” message.





Macron, a vocal supporter of European strategic autonomy, had in March, highlighted the need for Europe's autonomy, especially after Trump's takeover in the US. "As there are doubts over the support of the Americans towards Europe over time, we need to mobilise hundreds of billions of euros... it is Europe's strategic wake-up moment.We must offer European alternatives to countries accustomed to US equipment... scaling up production of these will lower costs and create a self-sustaining defence network across Europe.," French daily Le Parisien quoted him as saying. Friedrich Merz, the German Chancellor, also said it was his "absolute priority" to strengthen his nation and Europe to "achieve independence from the US".

Trump vs Macron