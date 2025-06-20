/Leaked chat, apology, and a political storm: Thailand PM battles to stay in power

Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Thursday (June 19) apologised for her leaked phone call with former Cambodia's leader, which triggered a political crisis that threatens to collapse her government.

"I would like to apologise for the leaked audio of my conversation with a Cambodian leader which has caused public resentment," Paetongtarn addressed the reporters, after the call led her main coalition partner to withdraw over claims she was too deferential and denigrated the Thai military.

The 17-minute phone call was made during discussions over a recent border clash in which one Cambodian soldier was killed. Paetongtarn addressed Hun Sen as “uncle” during the conversation.

The 38-year-old is the daughter of billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra, Thailand's most influential but controversial modern politician. Opposition parties and coalition partners have asked for explanations, with some hinting at a possible collapse of the government. In an attempt to contain the fallout, Paetongtarn met with senior military leaders and promised to maintain stability.

The military said in a statement on Thursday that it would like the people to “maintain confidence in the Royal Thai Army’s steadfast commitment to constitutional monarchy and its readiness to execute its constitutional mandate of protecting national sovereignty through established legal frameworks and institutional mechanisms."

As per reports, two other coalition parties, the United Thai Nation and the Democrat Party, will hold meetings to discuss the situation. If another coalition partner were to withdraw, it might make her position weak and could force an election, or an attempt by other parties to together form a new coalition.

The Thai PM's provocative statement notwithstanding, the nation's military maintained that army commander General Pana Claewplodtook remained devoted to "democratic principles and national sovereignty protection", according to news agency AFP. "The Chief of Army reiterated that the top priority is for 'Thai people to be united' in coming together to protect national sovereignty," he said.