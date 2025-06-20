/'Thank you for the invitation': PM Modi on why he ‘politely declined’ Donald Trump’s dinner offer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed on Friday (June 20) that he had turned down an invitation from the US President Donald Trump for a dinner meeting in Washington, choosing instead to travel to Odisha.

Speaking at a public event in Bhubaneswar, PM Narendra Modi said, “Just two days ago, I was in Canada for the G7 Summit. While I was there, US President Trump called me and said ‘since you are in Canada, come via Washington. Let’s have dinner and talk.’ He extended the invitation with great insistence.”



The Prime Minister said that he had to politely turn down the offer. “I told the US President, ‘Thank you for the invitation. But it is very important for me to visit the land of Mahaprabhu — Odisha',” he said, referring to the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

“Your love and devotion to Mahaprabhu brought me to this land,” the Prime Minister added.

On Wednesday (June 18), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, in a telephonic exchange, the latter was briefed on Operation Sindoor. They were scheduled to meet on the sidelines of G7, as Trump returned to US early, the leaders resorted to a phone call that lasted for approximately 35 minutes.



This call also took place after Trump called PM Modi to express his condolences after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, he had also assured support against terrorism in the wake of the dastardly attack that claimed the lives of 26 innocent people in Kashmir.



In his statement, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, PM Modi clearly told President Trump that throughout this entire sequence of events, at no point were topics such as the India-US trade deal or US mediation between India and Pakistan discussed. The discussions regarding pausing military actions took place directly between India and Pakistan through existing military channels, on Pakistan’s request.



PM Modi emphasised on the fact that India has never accepted mediation, does not accept it now, and will never accept it. And on this matter, there is complete political consensus in the country.