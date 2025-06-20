/'Israel capable of DESTROYING Iran's nuclear program': Netanyahu again WARNS Iran, calls it 'leading terrorist regime'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday (June 20) stressed that the goal is to destroy Iran's nuclear program, adding that Israel has the capability to achieve that. He said that the difference between Iran and Israel is that they target civilians and we target military targets.

Israeli prime minister visited the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot on Friday, located near the site where an Iranian missile struck earlier this week.

"This is the world-renowned Weizmann Institute, where the most advanced research in human biology is conducted—medical research, genetic research," Netanyahu said.

He said that the ongoing research was shattered by a missile from the "evil regime". "They seek to destroy human progress. That is the essence of this regime. They have enslaved and oppressed their people for nearly 50 years—half a century," Netanyahu said.

He added, "Iran is the leading terrorist regime in the world. It must not be allowed to possess nuclear weapons."

The Israeli PM again reiterated Israel's mission, "to save itself from the Iranian threat of annihilation. In doing so, we are saving many, many others."

Israel must prepare for 'prolonged campaign'

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said that Israel is preparing for a "prolonged campaign" against Iran to "eliminate a threat of this magnitude.”

Zamir, in a video statement, said that Iran has been building for years a clear plan to destroy the State of Israel”. He added that in recent months, the plan reached the point of no return, "where the capabilities reached operational capability.”

“We launched the campaign when Iran possessed around 2,500 ground-to-ground missiles, with a high production rate, such that within approximately two years, they were expected to possess around 8,000 missiles,” he said.

He added that Iran's ballistic missile efforts, proxies in the Middle East, and nuclear advancements, “compelled us to strike and deliver a preemptive blow.”

“The IDF will not stand by and watch as threats develop. As part of an emerging doctrine, we will act proactively and in advance to prevent an existential threat and to face any challenge,” he says.