Yashasvi Jaiswal has done what no other Indian opening batter has been able to achieve when playing a Test against England at Hedingley, Leeds. The 23-year-old southpaw scored a hundred on day 1 (June 20) of the first Test against England - the first by an Indian opener in Tests at the venue. Before Jaiswal's ton, it was Farookh Engineer's 87 in 1967 as highest score by an Indian opening batter at Headingley in Tests against England. India were 215/2 by teas thanks to his century with skipper Shubman Gill staying unbeaten past fifty in his first Test as India skipper - a dream start definitely. Jaiswal, however, was dismissed shortly after the break on a beauty by Stokes which took his off stump for 101.

Batting first after losing the toss, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul opened the batting for India and added 52 runs for the opening wicket in the first 15 overs. This is only the second time in India's history of touring England for Tests that they have crossed 50-run mark for the opening wicket at Headingley. The only other time Indian openers crossed 50-run mark for opening wicket in Leeds was back in 1986 with Sunil Gavaskar and Kris Srikkanth adding 64 runs.

By 20th over, the openers had crossed the previous highest opening partnership mark when Rahul hit a sumptuous four off Ben Stokes. The partnership ended when Rahul chased a wide full ball only to be caught at the slips off Brydon Carse. The duo, however, added 91 runs - the highest opening partnership for India at Headingley.