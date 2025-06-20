/Tears, grit and a dream fulfilled: Sai Sudharsan’s journey to India's Test debut

What does it mean to wear the Indian Test jersey? For some, it’s an achievement and for others, it’s a lifetime dream. But for Sai Sudharsan, it meant grit, patience and a powerful comeback. On Friday (Jun 20), the 23-year-old left-hand batter from Tamil Nadu lived the biggest day of his cricketing career as he made his Test debut for India against England at Headingley, Leeds. Cheteshwar Pujara handed him his Test cap and tears were rolling in Sai’s eyes, a moment that showed how much Cap. No. 317 meant to him.

June 20: Glorious Day in Indian Test Cricket

Interestingly, June 20 is a date that carries great meaning in Indian cricket. In 1996, it was the day legends like Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid made their Test debuts at Lord’s. In 2011, it was Virat Kohli’s turn. Now, in 2025, the baton has been passed to Sai Sudharsan.

But his path to the debut wasn’t a walk in the park. In December 2019, Sai was dropped from Tamil Nadu’s U-19 team for a strange reason: poor physical shape. He was completely shattered; however, instead of quitting, he fought tooth and nail to come back stronger.

Sai's parents played a crucial role in his fitness and training journey. Usha Bharadwaj, a former Tamil Nadu volleyball player and fitness coach, began training him along with his father, R Bharadwaj, a track-and-field athlete who represented India.

Sudharsan's comeback was strong and focused. In the 2021 TNPL, he became the second-highest run-scorer. He shone in his maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring 610 runs, including three centuries, with an average of 76. One of those knocks came during a record-breaking 416-run opening stand with N Jagadeesan against Arunachal Pradesh.

Then came the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he made headlines. Picked by the Gujarat Titans (GT) in 2022, he rose steadily in the cash-rich tournament. In the 2023 IPL final against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), he smashed 96 and nearly won the trophy for GT. Also in IPL 2025, Sai topped the orange cap leaderboard with 759 runs, including a century and five fifties.