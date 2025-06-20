In what may be a big breakthrough amid escalating tensions with Israel. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is meeting European foreign ministers in Geneva. Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi will also meet the European Union’s foreign policy chief. The meeting is crucial as it comes after Israel's June 13 attack and after Iran said that it won't negotiate with the US amid an aerial offensive by Israel. It also comes after an Iranian official hinted European countries could be mediators in talks with the US about uranium enrichment. A day earlier, US President Donald Trump said that he would decide in the coming two weeks whether America would join Israel in the war against Iran. The White House also said that communications with Tehran were ongoing.