In what may be a big breakthrough amid escalating tensions with Israel. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is meeting European foreign ministers in Geneva. Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi will also meet the European Union’s foreign policy chief. The meeting is crucial as it comes after Israel's June 13 attack and after Iran said that it won't negotiate with the US amid an aerial offensive by Israel. It also comes after an Iranian official hinted European countries could be mediators in talks with the US about uranium enrichment. A day earlier, US President Donald Trump said that he would decide in the coming two weeks whether America would join Israel in the war against Iran. The White House also said that communications with Tehran were ongoing.
Meanwhile, the foreign ministers from Britain, France and Germany, known as the E3, plus the European Union's foreign policy chief, met at a restaurant prior to planned face-to-face talks with Iran's Foreign Minister Araghchi.
Earlier today, a senior Iranian official tells Reuters that Iran is ready to discuss limitations on its uranium enrichment.
The White House on Thursday said that President Donald Trump will make a decision within the next two weeks on whether to launch a military strike against Iran. Quoting a message from Trump, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters, "Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks."