/‘Two weeks’ is Trump’s favorite deadline—be it war with Iran or trusting Putin | Here’s what his go-to timeline reveals

US President Donald Trump has been using his "favourite" phrase "two weeks" for several issues including policy-making, and diplomatic issues or even during the ongoing Israel-Iran war. On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that Trump would determine "within the next two weeks" whether to join Israel in attacking Iran or not.

In the past also, "two weeks" has been considered one of US president's favourite span of time.

"Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks," Trump said in a statement read out by his press secretary, Karoline Leavitt.

But, this is not the first time he said this. Around eight weeks ago, he was asked if he could trust Russian President Vladimir Putin, to this, the US president replied, "I’ll let you know in about two weeks.”

Not just this, from health care policies, tax plans, evidence of conspiracy theories he claimed were true, the fight against ISIS, opening of coal mines, to infrastructure plans, Trump promised to solve all these concerns in about two weeks, according to The New York Times report.

However, these two weeks can either mean something, or nothing at all. It can be a yes or a no. Moreover, it might means that he is delaying something, or probably scheduling.

During Thursday's White House briefing, the reporters also remembered Trump's "two weeks" phrase, as one of the reporters tried to bring this up.

“President Trump has said previously, in regard to Russia, he’s used the phrase ‘about two weeks’ several times, in terms of, like, ‘We expect a two-week deadline,’ and then he’ll give another two-week deadline,” the reporter said, further asking, "How can we be sure he’s going to stick to this one on making a decision on Iran?”

To this, the White House spokesperson replied that one thing can't be compared with another.

The Israel-Iran war entered the eighth day on Friday, as IDF continued to attack the nuclear facilities in Tehran, while Iran retaliates by launching missiles in Israel.