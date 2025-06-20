/'Betrayal of diplomacy': Iran blames Israel for derailing nuclear talks with US, calls THIS act by Netanyahu as 'grave war crime'

Speaking at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday (June 20) condemned the Israeli attacks against the Islamic Republic as a “betrayal of diplomacy" with the US and called the attacks on nuclear facilities as “grave war crimes”. He added that Israel's strike on Iran on June 13 was to derail Tehran and Washington's efforts to craft a “promising agreement” on the Iranian nuclear program. Araghchi, making his first trip abroad since the strikes began, denounced Israel’s attack as an “outrageous act of aggression.” “It was a betrayal of diplomacy and an unprecedented blow to the foundations of international law,” he said.



Stating that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff had planned to meet Araghchi in Oman on June 15 but the meeting was cancelled after Israel's June 13 attack, Araghchi at UNHRC said, “We were attacked in the midst of an ongoing diplomatic process…We were supposed to meet with the Americans on 15 June to craft a very promising agreement for peaceful resolution of the issues fabricated over our peaceful nuclear program." Araghchi described the attacks by Israel as an “unjust war imposed on my people” that had killed “hundreds.” Iran had earlier said that Israeli strikes had killed at least 224 people, including military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians. “Iran rightfully expects each and everyone of you to stand for justice and rule of law,” he added at UNHRC.