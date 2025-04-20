The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), on Sunday (Apr 20), admitted a failure in reporting an incident where its troops killed 15 Gaza medics and rescuers last month.

Meanwhile, a former Tesla employee claimed Elon Musk is "pure evil" and was fired by him after raising safety concerns regarding Tesla cars.

Israeli military accepts 'failure in fully' reporting on Gaza medics' killing

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), on Sunday (Apr 20), acknowledged a failure in reporting an incident where its troops killed 15 Gaza medics and rescuers last month.

Russia, Ukraine accuse each other of violating Putin's Easter truce; third religious holiday ceasefire failure in three years?

Russia and Ukraine on Sunday (Ap 20) accused each other of violating the fragile 30-hour Easter truce announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin the previous day.

Tesla whistleblower makes explosive claims against Musk, calls him a 'vindictive monster' and 'pure evil' because...

Elon Musk is "pure evil" claims a Tesla whistleblower. Former Tesla employee and engineer Cristina Balan claims that she was fired by US President Donald Trump's advisor after raising safety concerns regarding Tesla cars.

Pope Francis greets crowds, delegates Easter Mass service to high-ranking cardinal

Pope Francis made a brief appearance for Easter Sunday blessing at the Vatican’s St. Peter’s Square, as the 88-year-old pontiff recovers from a serious bout of double pneumonia that led to an extended stay in the hospital.

'Beg our government to stop war': Families of hostages take to Gaza border, plead for safe return of loved ones

The families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, on Sunday (Apr 20), staged a protest near the border, calling for a deal to secure the release of the 59 hostages believed to still be in Hamas' captivity.

Murder spree continues: Assam man beheads wife, carries severed head to police

In a harrowing incident, a 60-year-old man allegedly beheaded his wife during an argument in front of their daughters. After committing the gruesome act, which took place in Assam's Chirang, the man reportedly took her severed head to the Ballamguri Police patrolling point to surrender.

Three engines, no tail: New video showing China’s mysterious tailless, triple-engine fighter jet fuels speculation

China, in a move to dominate the future of aerial warfare, recently unveiled two sixth-generation stealth fighter prototypes.

Hindu minister in Pakistan attacked during protest in Sindh; govt vows probe, action

A Hindu minister in Pakistan, Kheal Das Kohistani, was attacked in Sindh by protesters opposing the government’s irrigation canal projects. Kheal Das Kohistani, a state minister for religious affairs in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet, was attacked with tomatoes and potatoes in Sindh on Saturday by protesters opposing the federal government’s proposed canal projects, which critics say will reduce the southern province’s share of irrigation water.

'Crooks are pointing fingers at me,' Mohammad Azharuddin challenges HCA stand order

Former Indian captain, Mohammed Azharuddin is ready to drag the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) to court after the Ombudsman ordered the removal of his name from the North Stand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

IPL 2025: Kohli, Krunal power RCB to beat Punjab Kings in return leg, enter top three

Virat Kohli hit an unbeaten 73 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) avenged their last game’s loss against Punjab Kings with a comfortable seven-wicket win over the hosts in IPL 2025 on Sunday. Playing at Mullanpur in New Chandigarh, RCB won their fifth away game this season, climbing to the third spot on the points table with ten points from eight contested matches.