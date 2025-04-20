China, in a move to dominate the future of aerial warfare, recently unveiled two sixth-generation stealth fighter prototypes.

These advanced aircraft, believed to be developed by Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group and Shenyang Aircraft Corporation, showcase Beijing's growing ambitions in military aviation.

The first jet, a new stealth fighter prototype, likely the J-36, was spotted flying over Chengdu on December 26. Developed by Chengdu Aircraft Corporation, this advanced jet features a unique tailless design and a rare three-engine configuration

On the same day, another prototype, possibly called the J-50, was spotted near a Shenyang Aircraft Corporation plant in northern China. This jet features distinctive V-shaped wings and twin engines

Analysts believe China's recent stealth fighter test flights send a strong message that the country is rapidly closing the technology gap with the United States.

Key features of China's sixth-generation fighters:

- Advanced Stealth Capabilities: Reduced radar and infrared signatures to evade detection

- Artificial Intelligence Integration: AI-driven systems for enhanced pilot assistance or autonomous operations

- Manned-Unmanned Teaming: Coordination with drone swarms for collaborative missions

- Enhanced Range and Payload: Variable-cycle engines for extended missions and heavy payloads

- Electronic Warfare Dominance: Superior capabilities to disrupt enemy systems

Military aviation expert David Cenciotti, a former Italian Air Force officer, analysed a six-second video of China's new stealth fighter prototype, likely the J-36. On his website, The Aviationist, Cenciotti noted that the brief footage provides a detailed look at the aircraft's design, offering valuable insights into China's advancements in stealth technology.

“The trijet engine arrangement, with two engine intakes under the wings and a dorsally-mounted intake behind the cockpit, is a departure from conventional twin-engine setups seen in many contemporary fighters. This configuration may offer advantages in terms of thrust and redundancy,” Cenciotti wrote.

"What is perhaps more interesting is that China decided to make these test flights public, and the timing of those releases," Kelly Grieco, a senior fellow at the Stimson Centre, told the South China Morning Post. "Coming on the heels of [Donald] Trump's re-election win, these public demonstrations seem an attempt to signal to Washington that China is a modern military power."