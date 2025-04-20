Trigger warning: Some readers may find the story disturbing. Discretion is advised.

In a harrowing incident, a 60-year-old man allegedly beheaded his wife during an argument in front of their daughters. After committing the gruesome act, which took place in Assam's Chirang, the man reportedly took her severed head to the Ballamguri Police patrolling point to surrender.

The accused, identified as Britesh Hajong, killed his wife, Baijayanti Hajong, 50, at their residence in the North Ballamguri area of Chirang’s Bijni.

“He has been arrested, and we are interrogating him. The motive behind the murder is not yet clear,” he added.

Murder weapon recovered

Police officials said that the body has been sent for a postmortem. The murder weapon has been sent for forensic examination for further investigation. The man has been detained.

An investigating officer told HT, “We are investigating the matter, and the statements of the two eyewitnesses will be recorded.”

“We cannot speculate about the murder at this stage,” Additional Superintendent of Police Rashmirekha Sarma said, according to Latestly.

According to family members, Britesh had anger issues and would often abuse his wife. “They were arguing over something that day as well, when he suddenly took a machete, beheaded Baijayanti, and left the house,” a family member said, as reported by HT.

The man has been booked under Section 103 (murder) and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).