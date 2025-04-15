In a shocking incident, two Indian nationals were brutally murdered by a Pakistani man in Dubai, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Tuesday (Apr 15).

Two workers hailing from Telangana, Ashtapu Prem Sagar and Srinivas, were attacked by their Pakistani coworker, who worked at Modern Bakery LLC in Dubai during working hours on April 11. Ashtapu Prem Sagar was from Nirmal district while Srinivas hailed from Nizamabad district.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar posted on X, saying he was deeply saddened by the tragic killings.

“Spoke to Ministry of External Affairs officials today and our MHA office remains in constant touch with them,” he said.

The minister added that he spoke to Ashtapu Sandeep, brother of Prem Sagar, and assured full support for the family as they await the return of his mortal remains. The Indian Consulate urged Dubai Police to expedite the process.

“Grateful to the Ministry of External Affairs for their swift response and for pursuing the matter with urgency. We are extending all necessary support for the early repatriation of the victims and stand firmly with their families in this hour of grief,” said Kumar.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy also expressed his shock at the devastating killing of the two Telugu youth in Dubai. He said that he spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jai Shankar, who assured full support to the bereaved families and the urgent repatriation of the mortal remains.

“The MEA will also work towards ensuring the delivery of speedy justice in the matter. I thank Shri Jaishankar ji for his support and assistance in this matter,” said Reddy.

Two others were also injured in the attack. Allegedly, the killings were driven by workplace stress and communal tension.

(With inputs from agencies)