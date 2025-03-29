In latest developments in the murder case in India's Bengaluru where a husband killed his wife and stuffed her body in a suitcase, police have found that man Rakesh Rajendra Khedekar tried stuffing his wife Gouri Anil Sambre in the suitcase even as she was alive after being stabbed.

As per the investigation, the 36-year-old tried to drag the suitcase after stuffing Gouri's body out of their home near Hulimavu. But when the handle of the suitcase broke, Rakesh broke his plan. He moved the trolley from dining area of the house to the bathroom, positioning it near the outlet pipe to drain the blood.

'She died inside the suitcase'

On the day of murdered, the couple had a fight around 9 pm. During the argument, Rakesh slapped Gouri after which she picked a knife and hurled at him. He sustained a minor injury bit in response, he snatched the knife from her hand and stabbed her twice in the neck and abdomen.

"Forensic experts believe he stuffed her inside even as she was alive. At the crime scene, we found a large amount of mucus from her nose and mouth. The mucus comes out only if the person is alive; if the person is dead and stuffed, mucus will not come out. We suspect she died inside the suitcase," a senior officer added.

'Acting mentally disturbed'

"Rakesh appears to be acting as if he is mentally disturbed, but we suspect otherwise. He is perfectly fine and is just trying to gain sympathy by acting abnormal. He is misleading police. It appears he brought her to Bengaluru with a plan to kill her," a police officer said, TOI reported.

The case

Police claimed that Rakesh fled the house after murdering his wife on Wednesday (March 26). He called one of his neighbours who used to reside in the same building and confessed the crime.

The neighbour informed about the alleged murder to the building owner who reported the crime to the Bengaluru Police.

When the police rushed to the house after getting the information, they found the apartment locked. When they entered the house, they fond Gouri dead. Her body had multiple injuries and was packed in a suitcase in the bathroom.

The body was intact but it had severe wounds to the neck and stomach, the police reported. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies)