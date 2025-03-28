Just days after the shocking Meerut murder case in India where a wife murdered her husband and stuffed pieces of his body in a drum, a man in Bengaluru allegedly murdered his wife and packed the dead body in a suitcase.

The man identified as Rakesh Rajendra Khedekar and the wife Gouri Anil Sambre were originally from Maharashtra and had shifted in Bengaluru recently.

Police claimed that Rakesh fled the house after murdering his wife on Wednesday (March 26). He called one of his neighbours who used to reside in the same building and confessed the crime.

The neighbour informed about the alleged murder to the building owner who reported the crime to the Bengaluru Police.

When the police rushed to the house after getting the information, they found the apartment locked. When they entered the house, they fond Gouri dead. Her body had multiple injuries and was packed in a suitcase in the bathroom.

The body was intact but it had severe wounds to the neck and stomach, the police reported. The body was sent for a post-morterm examination.

“Rakesh and Gouri had been married for two years, and both hailed from Maharashtra. They had moved to Bengaluru last month for work. Rakesh worked as an IT Project Manager, while Gouri was a housewife and was searching for a job. The husband had fled after the crime, but we have arrested him," Sara Fatima, Deputy Commissioner of Police of of Bengaluru South-East Division said, News18 reported.

The motive and circumstances behind the murder is still unknown.

As per reports, the couple married two years ago and were living on the third floor of the building in which they moved in February.

Rakesh worked as a project manager in a reputed private firm. Meanwhile, Gouri was a homemaker.

(With inputs from agencies)