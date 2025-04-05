When the German police were informed about a naked female "dead body" in the woods, little did they know it would turn out to be something unimaginable. A murder inquiry was initiated, and the demolition site where it was found was cordoned off.

A dog walker found the "dead body" in a secluded area in a small German city and immediately called the police. Within minutes, homicide and forensic officers, along with pathologists with a bunch of equipment descended on the so-called crime scene. Investigations continued for five hours. Someone then touched the body and realised it wasn't a real human but a sex doll.

The incident was reported in the city of Rostock at 8 pm on Saturday (March 29). Police officers and others investigating the crime scene came with drones and a specialist 3D scanner.

All the formalities linked to a murder scene began. The evidence was collected and photographed. The "dead body" was measured using a ruler, and people were told to stay away. A funeral director was also hired to transport the body to a morgue.

After five hours of work, one of the officers touched the "body" and realised it wasn't real. It seemed to have been made with synthetic material, and so they realised what they were dealing with.

Whoever dumped the sex doll had burned it and stuffed it into a blue bag. It looked so real that the officers didn't notice that what they had been investigating wasn't a real human dead body. The funeral director was informed about the discovery and asked to leave.

German outlet Nordkurier reported that investigators believe the doll was burned and disposed of in a public place deliberately. Everyone who was working at the scene was baffled to see a human-like doll and agreed this was the weirdest case they had dealt with in their entire careers.

Sex doll found on Thai beach



A similar incident occurred in Thailand in 2022 when beachgoers spotted a "naked body" in Bangkok. It only had a t-shirt over its head. Police received several calls about it and rushed to the site. But the "naked body" turned out to belong to a $604 sex doll.