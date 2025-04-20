Three people have died in the Ramban area of India's Jammu Division during a cloudburst in the area. Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been witnessing some unexpected weather changes, while the higher reaches have received snowfall, the plains have been lashed with rain. The National Highways that connect Srinagar to Jammu, Srinagar to Leh and Srinagar to Gurez have been shut for traffic due to snow and landslides.

A cloudburst happened in the Seri Bagna area of Ramban today, leading to the death of three people in the area. There have been multiple landslides, Heavy hailstorms and gusty winds all across the Union Territory, including Ramban.

''There was a heavy hailstorm, multiple landslides and fast winds throughout the night in the Ramban region, including the areas surrounding the Ramban town. The National Highway stands blocked, and unfortunately, there have been 3 casualties and loss of property for a couple of families. I am in constant touch with Deputy Commissioner Mr Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary. The district administration deserves appreciation for timely and prompt action, which helped save several precious lives. Every kind of relief, both financial and otherwise, is being provided. The DC has been informed that, if need be, whatever more is required can be provided from MP’s personal resources as well. The request is not to panic. We shall all, together, overcome this natural calamity, '' said Dr Jitendra Singh, MoS, Union Minister.

Fresh Snowfall was witnessed in Areas like Gurez, Kargil and higher reaches of Sonamarg and Minimarg. The snow had hit the power supply in many areas, including Kargil. The MeT has issued an alert in the area and warned people of Avalanches and Flash Floods. The Kargil-Srinagar and Kargil-Zanskar roads remain closed for traffic movement due to snow accumulation and safety concerns.

Meanwhile, the weather experts have said that the ongoing heavy rains over Ramban and Kishtwar districts aren't expected to subside before afternoon. While Kashmir will witness another spell of hailstorms, gusty winds, and thunderstorms today afternoon/late afternoon onwards.

However, the water levels of the River Jhelum are expected to rise further, no flood threat remains there. However, localised flash flooding in vulnerable areas can't be ruled out.