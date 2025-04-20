Former Indian captain, Mohammed Azharuddin is ready to drag the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) to court after the Ombudsman ordered the removal of his name from the North Stand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Advertisment

Azharuddin, who served as HCA President from 2019 to 2023, felt insulted by the decision and has made it clear that he will legally challenge the move in the Telangana High Court.

Justice (Retd) V Eswaraiah, Ethics officer at HCA poassed the order based on a petition filed by Lords Cricket Club, a member unit of the HCA.

Also Read: WION Exclusive: IPL 2025 | Even as a 5-year-old Vaibhav had a flair for the game', says his childhood coach Brijesh Jha

Advertisment

The petition alleged that Azharuddin misused his position as HCA President by getting a resolution passed in December 2019 to name the stand after himself just a month into his tenure without the approval of the General Body, as mandated by the HCA constitution.

Azharuddin questiones order's legality

“I will definitely take legal recourse and will be appealing to the High Court to stay this order. It is a shame that an India captain’s name is being asked to be removed,” Azharuddin said in a chat with PTI.

Advertisment

Azhar also questioned the legality of the order, arguing that the Ombudsman’s tenure had already ended in February 2025 and was not extended.

“He hasn’t got an extension, which can only happen in an AGM. So how did he pass this order?” he was quoted saying.

Also read | IPL 2025: Kohli, Krunal power RCB to beat Punjab Kings in return leg, enter top three

The 62-year-old, who played 99 Tests and 334 ODIs, didn’t hold back in calling out the people behind the move.

“Crooks who’ve never held a bat are questioning me. If my name goes, then remove those of Shivlal Yadav, Tiger Pataudi, Abid Ali and ML Jaisimha too.”

He also dismissed claims about replacing VVS Laxman’s name from the same stand.

“Am I a fool to do that? Laxman’s name is still there on the pavilion. Go and see,” he was quoted saying.

Azhar accused current HCA President Jagan Mohan Rao of targeting him and added, “This is one association that doesn’t respect its stars. But I won’t take this lying down.”

(With inputs from agencies)