The match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants had everything a fan could ask for. Drama. Thrills. Last minute tension and if that wasn't enough, there was Vaibhav Suryavanshi. At 14 year and 23 days, Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest ever IPL debutant when he walked out to bat for Rajasthan Royals against Lucknow Super Giants

Last year, he created history by becoming the youngest to bag an IPL deal at 13 years. At the IPL 2025 mega auction, Rajasthan Royals purchased the rookie left-hander for a whopping $11 million (INR 1.1 crore).

Suryavanshi first rose to the limelight after hitting his maiden triple hundred – an unbeaten 332, in the Randhir Verma Tournament, an Under-19 competition in Bihar. Thus far, he’s played five first-class matches, scoring 100 runs at 10.

In the heart of Samastipur, a small city in Bihar, lies the humble Cricket Academy Samastipur, a cradle of dreams where young cricketers are nurtured from the grassroots. It was here, at the age of just five years, that Vaibhav Suryavanshi first picked up a bat under the watchful eye of his coach Brijesh Jha.

Speaking to WION, Brijesh recalled the early days vividly when Vaibhav came to him for cricket coaching. "He was only five-year-old when he came to me to take coaching lessons. Even as a small child, Vaibhav had something special — a strong left-handed technique and a hunger to learn. We focused on building a solid foundation, ensuring that he remained injury-free and give him as many opportunity and freedom to express himself through his game."

Brijesh goes on to explain that their academy specialises in developing children aged between 6 to 12. Vaibhav, with his early inclination towards batting, stood out quickly in his eyes.

“By 9, just after the lockdown period, he was already showing great promise and had started trying out for state-level cricket in Bihar. His focus and attitude were always exceptional.”

Although Vaibhav didn’t make the U-16 team immediately, he remained on the radar. His breakthrough came through consistent performances in district-level domestic cricket, which propelled his journey forward at a rapid pace.

What’s remarkable is that Vaibhav has never truly left the academy. "He still comes back and trains with us whenever he can. Even before moving to Rajasthan, he would practice here," said Brijesh with pride.

Interestingly, Vaibhav is not the first IPL debutant from the academy. The coach also mentored Anukul Roy (Kolkata Knight Riders), who had to shift to Jharkhand due to limited opportunities in Bihar.

'The wait was worth it'

“As a coach, I don’t interfere too much once the player is under the care of another team’s coaching staff. I believe in giving them space. But Vaibhav knows I’m always there for him. If he plays well, he calls. If not, sometimes he hesitates — it’s that kind of relationship.”

On the day of Vaibhav's debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Rajasthan Royals, emotions ran high for Brijesh. “I had seen him waiting for an opportunity in previous matches. He didn’t seem completely satisfied, which made me feel a little sad as a coach. But when he finally got the chance and performed, I knew the wait was worth it."