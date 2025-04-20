PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday (Apr 20) at Mullanpur stadium in New Chandigarh. Interestingly, both teams had faced each other in their last encounter on Apr 18 in Chinnaswamy stadium. So, here's our take on who should make it to the Dream11 for the PBKS vs RCB contest.

PBKS vs RCB Match Preview

So far in the IPL 2025, PBKS have won five matches out of the seven played. They are coming off a thrilling five-wicket win against RCB. PBKS top order collapsed but it was Nehal Wadhera's heroics that won the game for visitors. On the other hand, RCB are coming into the contest after a defeat against PBKS where they managed to score just 95 in rain-curtailed 28 overs match. It will be interesting to watch who wins the match and remains the top team.

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction MyPlaying 11

Wicketkeeper: Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis



Batters: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Priyansh Arya

All-Rounders: Krunal Pandya



Bowlers: Macro Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Josh Hazlewood

PBKS vs RCB Head-to-Head Record

Saturday's meeting between PBKS and RCB will be the 35th between the franchises, with the former leading the way with 18 wins. RCB, on the other hand, have won 16 matches, with no contest ending in a no-result.

3 Top Captain Or Vice-Captain Choices

1. Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has scored 357 runs with a strike rate of 194 in seven innings. He is in good form and scoring very important runs for Punjab, making him an ideal choice for the Captain

2. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the history of IPL. He has also performed well and his presence at the crease makes it tough for opponents.

3. Josh Hazlewood

Austrlalian pacer Josh Hazlewood has picked 12 wickets and is currently placed third in the purple cap race. In his last encounter, he had troubled Punjab with a three-wicket haul.

PBKS vs RCB Fantasy Cricket Tips

Josh Hazlewood and Priyansh Arya are the two safest options to have on the team, as they both are in good form. They have been contributing consistently for their respect

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Analysis

PBKS: The Punjab Kings are coming after securing a five-wicket win against RCB. They would look to continue their winning momentum and claim the top position in points table.

RCB: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look for a revenge and enter into the top 4 of the points table.

Mullanpur Stadium Pitch Report

Light rain is expected as per the forecast. The Mullanpur stadium pitch favors batters and offers good assistance to pace bowlers. Teams winning the toss will look to bowl first.

Suggested playing 11 No. 2 for PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Dhruv Jurel



Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Tim David, Rajat Patidar



All-Rounders: Marcus Stoinis



Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yash Dayal



Match Prediction: Who Will Win PBKS vs RCB?

Inspite of PBKS defeating RCB in their last encounter RCB would look to turn the tables. The match will be nail-biter, however we expect RCB to beat PBKS.

Disclaimer: The fantasy tips and facts expressed within this article are the author's personal opinions, and WION does not promote or endorse any sort of betting activity. They do not reflect the views of WION. It is not a reflection of the actual points you might earn. WION does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.