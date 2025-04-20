Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old batter for Rajasthan Royals (RR), made a solid impression in his IPL debut game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as he hit a six off the first ball he faced, becoming one of only ten cricketers to ever achieve this feat. Suryavanshi entered the history books during the IPL face-off RR vs LSG at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday (April 19).

The left-handed batter began his IPL season by effortlessly clearing the ropes off Shardul Thakur’s delivery and hitting a spectacular six, setting the stage for the rest of his innings. He was eventually dismissed after scoring a quickfire 34 off just 20 balls, which included three sixes and two fours. His innings came at an impressive strike rate of 170. Suryavanshi also contributed to the run chase alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, with whom he added 85 runs during the chase of 181 runs.

Shattering records

Here are the three records that Suryavanshi shattered on his very first day in the IPL: At an age of 14 years and 23 days, he has now become the youngest debutant in IPL history. Suryavanshi broke the previous record of Prayas Ray Barman, who debuted in IPL at the age of 16 years and 157 days in 2019 while playing for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Suryavanshi has also become the youngest player in IPL history to score a six off the first ball. The record previously belonged to Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals and he did so at an age of 17 years and 161 days. Lastly, Suryavanshi has also become the youngest player to have scored a four too. This record had stood for six years prior to Saturday’s match with Prayas Ray Barman as the record holder.



Other than Barman’s record, Suryavanshi has also joined the likes who hold the record for being the first ever to start their IPL career with a six on the first ball faced. Those on this list include Rob Quiney from Australia, Andre Russell, Carlos Braithwaite along with many others.