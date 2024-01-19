Top 10 world news: Iran-Pakistan crisis, global tourism picks pace, and more

A day after Pakistan retaliated to the Iranian drone and missile strikes, Tehran has launched major military exercises, aimed at sending a message to Islamabad. In other news, the tourism industry is getting back to full speed, according to a latest UN report. The industry is expected to exceed the pre-pandemic levels, providing an economic filip to the global economy.

Click on headlines to read more:

Amid the ongoing border tension with Pakistan, Iran has launched major military exercises covering an area of 600,000 square kilometres (nearly 231,661 square miles), with the participation of its naval forces and the Revolutionary Guards air force.

The five Supreme Court judges who delivered the landmark 2019 verdict on the Ayodhya dispute have been invited to the consecration (pran-pratishtha) ceremony of the Ram Mandir.

Japan's 'Moon Sniper' has landed on the lunar surface but the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) is yet to make an official announcement​​​​​​.

The Red Sea has been the centre of military escalation in the last few weeks with fears of the Israel-Hamas war spreading to neighbouring nations. Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels have targetted commercial vessels in the Red Sea using missiles, drones and helicopters.

The upcoming Republic Day celebrations in India will witness the participation of two French Rafale fighter jets, a French transport aircraft, and a formidable 95-member contingent from the prestigious French Foreign Legion.

A dramatic video shared on social media shows the moment a huge plane catches fire mid-flight. The aircraft is said to be a Boeing 747-8, according to FlightAware.

The tourism industry is getting back to full flight, according to a new report by the World Tourism Organization (WTO). The UN agency said international tourism levels will be slightly higher than the pre-pandemic levels in 2024, primarily due to a resurgence in Asia.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will launch its biggest military exercises in decades from next week, top officials said in a press conference on Thursday (Jan 18).

India’s women’s hockey team will not participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics after their narrow 1-0 defeat to Japan on Friday (Jan 19).