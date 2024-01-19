Pakistan-Iran conflict LIVE updates: UN urges restraint, Islamabad says misadventure to be met forcefully

Pakistan-Iran LIVE updates: Pakistan and Iran, the countries that share 900 kilometres (560 miles) border, are striking at each other claiming to be targeting militants in the region. On one side is Pakistan's Balochistan province, the region that is already mired with insurgency by Baloch separatists, and on the other is Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province. With deaths reported on both sides, there is a possibility of a further escalation in violence. Many countries like India, the US, and China, as well as the United Nations, have reacted to the situation. While the US is Iran's archrival, China said that it is ready to mediate if the countries wish to be.