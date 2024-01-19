Pakistan killed 10 of its own citizens in strike on Iranian territory: Reports

Did Pakistan kill 10 of its own citizens in its air strike inside Iranian territory, that too women and children? If reports are to be believed, Pakistan's attack on Thursday (Jan 18) inside Iran's south-eastern Sistan-Baluchestan province which borders its western region of Balochistan ended up claiming the lives of 10 Pakistanis, including women and children.

This claim was made by an Iranian provincial official cited in the state-run news agency Irna.

The Pakistan Army fired three UAVs on the Iranian city of Saravan, Irna reported.

WATCH: Iran-Pakistan Tensions: US, UN urge Pakistan, Iran to show restraint

“In these attacks, four residential houses were destroyed, and around 10 women and children were killed,” said Alireza Marhamati, the deputy security and law enforcement officer of the governor of Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

Marhamati said a probe is being done to find out how the Pakistanis managed to enter and live on the Iranian side of the border.

“The motive behind this attack is under examination, and the results will be announced shortly,” Irna quoted him as saying.

The Pakistani attack was in response to a similar strike on Tuesday (Jan 16) by Iran on the restive Pakistani province of Balochistan. The Iranian strike killed two children, according to Pakistan's account.



Iran said it was targeting Pakistani terrorist group Jaish-al Adl which translates to legions of justice.

The Sunni group seeks an independent state of Balochistan and operates in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran.



Pakistan's different voices in reaction to Iran attack

There's a sense that the Pakistani military-intelligence establishment was caught napping when Iran hit inside its borders.

Pakistan's response was also not coherent. While the army brass huddled and conducted a retaliatory strike, the political leadership has been more mellow in their response.

Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi, speaking to WION, described the assault as a 'sad' incident.



Also read: Exclusive: Pakistan calls airspace violation by Iran ‘sad incident’, says ‘have taken measures’

Pakistan interestingly called it an "airspace violation by Iran" which caused the deaths of two children.

After launching the attack on Iranian territory, Islamad also called Iran a 'brotherly neighbour'.



"Iran is a brotherly country and the people of Pakistan have great respect and affection for the Iranian people. We have always emphasised dialogue and cooperation in confronting common challenges including the menace of terrorism and will continue to endeavour to find joint solutions," said a government statement.

Pakistan vs Iran: Another addition to Middle East crisis



The Iranian strikes inside Pakistan came after similar assaults by it on Syria and Iraq, where also it targeted Sunni militants and the Islamic State terror group.



Also read: Pakistan calls Iran a 'brotherly neighbour' hours after launching airstrikes that killed 9