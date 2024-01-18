Pakistan calls Iran a 'brotherly neighbour' hours after launching airstrikes that killed 7

Pakistan on Thursday (Jan 18) struck inside Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province a day after Iranian strikes targeted a jihadist group based in Pakistan's Balochistan province. The strikes killed seven people, including three women, Iranian state media reported.

According to a statement by Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO), a series of "highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes" were conducted that killed several terrorists during the operation codenamed 'Marg Bar Sarmachar'. “This morning Pakistan undertook precision strikes inside Sistan Balochistan in Iran. A number of terrorists were killed. The operation was codenamed as Operation Margbar Sarmachar”, says spox @FoeignOfficePk in her weekly briefing. #Pakistan #Iran #PakistanStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/Ny08HqMVyf — Anas Mallick (@AnasMallick) January 18, 2024 × A security source cited by Iran's Mehr News agency said that a total of seven people were killed in the missile attack launched by Pakistan on a border village. All seven people were described as 'foreign nationals'. They reportedly included three women and four children.

Iran on Tuesday (Jan 17) laun­ched attacks in Pakistan targeting the bases for the militant group Jaish al-Adl in the border town of Panjgur in Balochistan which prompted the downgrading of diplomatic ties between Islamabad and Tehran.

The Foreign Office statement on Thursday morning said: "Over the last several years, in our engagements with Iran, Pakistan has consistently shared its serious concerns about the safe havens and sanctuaries enjoyed by Pakistani origin terrorists calling themselves Sarmachars on the ungoverned spaces inside Iran. Pakistan also shared multiple dossiers with concrete evidence of the presence and activities of these terrorists."

Also watch | Pakistan hits militant targets in Iran day after missile strikes in Balochistan × "However, because of lack of action on our serious concerns, these so-called Sarmachars continued to spill the blood of innocent Pakistanis with impunity. This morning’s action was taken in light of credible intelligence of impending large-scale terrorist activities by these so-called Sarmachars."

The statement stressed that Pakistan "fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran", adding "the sole objective of today’s act was in pursuit of Pakistan’s own security and national interest which is paramount and cannot be compromised".