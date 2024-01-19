Hockey: Indian women team to miss Paris Olympics after narrow defeat to Japan in FIH qualifiers

India’s women’s hockey team will not participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics after their narrow 1-0 defeat to Japan on Friday (Jan 19). The FIH Olympic Qualifiers, currently underway in Ranchi saw the hosts miss out on direct qualification during the Asian Games 2022 while they also lost on Thursday where a win for them could have sealed a place in the prestigious tournament. It's worth reminding that India’s women's team played in the bronze medal match of the Olympics in Japan where they missed narrowly.

More to Follow...