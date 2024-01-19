Ind vs Afg: 'If he has higher win percentage than Dhoni & Kohli, then...' - Gavaskar hails captain Rohit

Rohit Sharma became the joint-most successful T20I captain, along with Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan and Indian legend MS Dhoni, after India won the third and final match versus the Afghans on Wednesday (Jan 17) in Bengaluru. Rohit now has 42 wins as T20I captain after starring in India's thrilling double Super Over win, where he slammed a majestic 121*.

After the Afghanistan T20Is, former cricketer Rohan Gavaskar hailed Rohit. Rohan stated, while speaking on Cricbuzz, that "if Rohit has a higher winning percentage than MS and Virat, that tells you what a good captain he is".

He said, "This is the format where your captaincy skills are really tested."

Rohit has a 75.92 win percentage in T20Is, compared to Dhoni's 56.94 and Kohli's 60.

Also read: Dravid rues lack of international cricket before T20 WC as ‘problem of plenty’ for keepers hogs limelight × Rohan further stated on Hitman's knock, "What I really liked about this innings is that, generally you say in a T20I game now - the template is to go bang bang bang from the word go. And that is the template that is set. But both Rohit and Rinku used their cricketing intelligence at 22-4 and said no. We can get runs later on but let's just give ourselves a little bit of time."

"If we lose a wicket or two here, we'll be 70 all out. We're 90 all out. So let's give ourselves a little bit of time, we have the ability to make up for it as the innings progresses. And they did, last five overs - 100. But this is a one-off. Normally, you want your teams to play in a different template. But to have that cricketing intelligence and the skillset to adapt and adjust and change your game, to what needs to be done, that is key," Gavaskar junior added.

Talking about the final T20I, India opted to bat first and were tottering at 22-4 before an impressive 190-run fifth-wicket stand between Rohit (121*) and Rinku Singh (unbeaten 69) took India to 212/4. In reply, Afghanistan rode on openers Rahmatullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran's 50 apiece before Gulbadin Naib's 55* and Mohammed Nabi's 16-ball 34* took them to 212/6. After even the first Super Over led to no result, the second Super Over saw India win to make Rohit the joint-most successful captain in the format.