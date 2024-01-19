Atlas Air Boeing 747-8 catches fire mid-air, dramatic video shows flames shooting out

A dramatic video shared on social media showed the moment a huge plane caught fire mid-flight. The aircraft is said to be a Boeing 747-8, according to FlightAware.

The unverified video showed flames started coming out from the plane's tail just moments after it left Miami International Airport on Thursday night. The incident forced the plane to make an emergency landing.

Newsweek reported that a Miami airport spokesperson confirmed to the outlet that the cargo flight had landed safely at Miami airport just after 11:00 pm (local time).

What did the Atlas Air say?

An Atlas Air spokesperson said the aircraft had experienced an engine malfunction.

In a statement to the news agency Reuters, the company said: "The crew followed all standard procedures and safely returned to [Miami International Airport]."

The news agency reported that Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and no injuries were reported.

Boeing has been embroiled in a scandal since an Alaska Airlines MAX 9 aeroplane made an emergency landing after part of its fuselage broke off shortly after takeoff from Portland, Oregon, on January 5.

The incident caused the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to ground 171 planes for safety checks.