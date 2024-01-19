Airbus Forecasts Soaring Demand: India to require 2,840 aircraft and 41,000 pilots in next 2 decades

Airbus is optimistic about the future of Indian aviation, projecting a robust demand for 2,840 new aircraft and a need for 41,000 pilots alongside 47,000 technical staff in the next 20 years.

Rémi Maillard, Airbus India and South Asia President, emphasized this outlook during a press conference at the 'Wings India 2024' aviation conclave in Hyderabad.

He anticipates India's aviation market to be a driving force globally, with an estimated investment of $12 billion for new airports and renovations, expanding the current 150 to approximately 200 airports within five years.

Maillard underscored India's pivotal role in Airbus's operations, revealing plans to double the company's sourcing from India to $1.5 billion by the end of the decade, up from the existing $750 million.

The President and Managing Director expressed confidence in India's economic growth, projecting it to be the world's fastest-growing aviation market, fuelled by a 6.2 per cent annual growth rate.

Last year, Airbus secured a record order of 750 aircraft, with 75 units already delivered to Indian carriers, including Indigo, Air India, Vistara, and Go First.

To meet the evolving needs of India's aviation sector, Airbus commits to enhancing its manufacturing presence in the country. The company, in collaboration with Air India, is set to expand its joint venture training centre in Gurugram.

Equipped with 10 simulators, the centre aims to train 5,000 pilots over the next decade. Earlier collaborations, such as the deal with Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) in 2021 to manufacture C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force, showcase Airbus's commitment to strengthening its ties with India.

The agreement includes delivering the initial 16 aircraft from Spain and subsequent manufacturing in India through an industrial partnership with TASL.

Maillard highlighted the transformative role of the A350 aircraft in revolutionizing international travel in India. Six of these planes were delivered to Air India in the previous year, symbolising a significant step in the country's aviation landscape.

The Airbus executive anticipates sustained economic growth for India over the next two decades, supporting the need for extensive aircraft, skilled pilots, and technical staff.