Exclusive: First look of Air India A350 that breathes luxury and comfort

Air India showcased its first A350 to the world on Thursday (Jan 18) at the Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad as part of the ongoing air show Wings 2024.

The first of a batch of 20 arrived on the 23 Dec, 2023, from Toulouse in France and was showcased for the first time on Jan 18.

Five more such premium passenger aircraft are scheduled to arrive by March this year. This makes Air India the first Indian carrier to be operating the A350.

Commercial operations for the same are scheduled to begin on Jan 22 later this month.

With the induction of the A350, Air India is hoping to overhaul its image and service to the passenger with a hope to blunt its biggest criticism in passenger care.

The A350 comes equipped with a powerful and fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce Trent xwb engine. Once you step inside the aircraft, you can immediately see the three-class cabin configuration: business, premium economy, and economy spread across 316 seats.

First look of the interiors of Air India A350 | WION

The cabin includes 28 private business class suites with full-flat beds, 24 premium seats, and 264 seats in economy.

The top-end suite chairs convert into full-sized beds. Each suite has a personal wardrobe, storage space for electronic devices, a 21-inch HD touchscreen, and a video handset for infotainment and entertainment.

Air India A350 first look: The HD touchscreen for infotainment and entertainment | WION

Campbell Wilson, CEO and MD of Air India said that "the A350 is a game-changer for Air India,"

"It will not only elevate our passenger experience but also open up new routes and opportunities for expansion. Together with the full interior refit of our legacy widebody aircraft commencing mid-2024, this upgradation of fleet and product is a key pillar of returning Air India to the upper echelons of world aviation."

Air India A350 first look | WION

Air India will be flying the A350 on domestic routes initially before expanding to global long-haul routes. The airline has confirmed that the first route will be between Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Globally, Qatar Airways was the first to induct the A350 in 2015.

At last check, Singapore Airlines currently has the largest fleet with 63 a350-900 aircraft.