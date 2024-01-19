LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Prince Harry withdraws libel claim against British tabloid

Reuters
New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Jan 19, 2024, 08:12 PM IST
main img
Photograph:(AP)
Follow Us

Story highlights

Harry, King Charles' younger son, has sued the publisher over a 2022 article which alleged he only offered to pay for police protection after bringing a separate legal fight against the British government.

Britain's Prince Harry has withdrawn his libel claim against the publisher of the Mail on Sunday newspaper, its sister title the Daily Mail reported on Friday.

Harry, King Charles' younger son, has sued the publisher over a 2022 article which alleged he only offered to pay for police protection after bringing a separate legal fight against the British government.

In December, he lost his attempt to have the paper's defence to his libel lawsuit thrown out, meaning he would have likely had to give evidence at London's High Court later this year.

RELATED

Jackie Shroff cleans temple stairs in Mumbai ahead of Ram Temple inauguration

Vh1 Supersonic 2024 artist line-up: Adam Beyer, King, Yotto to perform

Pakistani actors' slams Hrithik Roshan's Fighter for anti-Pakistan narrative, director Siddharth Anand reacts