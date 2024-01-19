NAṬO to launch its biggest military exercises in decades

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will launch its biggest military exercises in decades from next week, top officials said in a press conference on Thursday (Jan 18). According to NATO, the exercises- dubbed Steadfast Defender 24- will show that the inter-governmental military alliance can conduct and sustain complex multi-domain operations over several months, across thousands of kilometres, from the High North to Central and Eastern Europe.

Troops will be moving to and through Europe until the end of May. Speaking to reporters, US General Christopher Cavoli said “The alliance will demonstrate its ability to reinforce the Euro-Atlantic area via transatlantic movement of forces from North America.” Cavoli added that the alliance would also demonstrate our unity, our strength, and our determination to protect each other."

90,000 personnel to take part in war games

According to NATO officials, around 90,000 military personnel (of the alliance's member states) will take part in the months-long exercises. The wargames are aimed at showing that NATO can defend all of its territory up to its border with Russia.

Also read: NATO member Poland claims Russian missile briefly entered its airspace

NATO is not directly involved in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, except by supplying Kyiv with non-lethal support. However, many member states of the alliance including the United States have been sending weapons and ammunition, and providing military training.

According to a report by the news agency Associated Press, NATO had beefed up security on its eastern flank with Russia and Ukraine, before the war started in Feb 2022. Steadfast Defender 24 is meant to deter Russia from targeting a NATO member.

Also watch | NATO's biggest military exercise: Know who will participate, major locations × In Thursday's press conference, the chair of the NATO Military Committee Admiral Rob Bauer said, "It's a record number of troops that we can bring to bear and have an exercise within that size, across the alliance, across the ocean from the US to Europe."

Sweden, which is expected to join the alliance this year, will also take part.