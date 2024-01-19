Japan's 'Moon Sniper' spacecraft touches down on lunar surface, official word awaited

Japan's 'Moon Sniper' has landed on the lunar surface. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) is yet to make an official announcement. With its Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), Japan has become fifth nation in the world to achieve a landing on the Moon. Before this, only the United States, Russia, China and India have been able to do this.

The latest Japanese mission came after JAXA's two failed lunar missions and rocket failures. The space agency is keen on success in its spacefaring endeavours.

The 'Moon sniper' Japan attempted to achieve 'pinpoint' landing on the surface of the Moon. The country has already carried out such a landing on an asteroid but landing on the Moon is tricky because of its stronger gravity.

The landing was attempted in a crater on the Moon where the lunar mantle is believed to be accessible from the surface. Mantle is the inner layer beneath the crust.

"The rocks exposed here are crucial in the search for the origins of the Moon and the Earth," Tomokatsu Morota, associate professor at the University of Tokyo, told AFP previously.

"The possibility of lunar commercialisation depends on whether there is water at the poles," Morota said.

The SLIM mission was aimed at making observations about possible water resources on the Moon.

Aiming for the Moon, again

Humans have landed on the Moon more than 50 years ago. There is a renewed scientific interest in reaching the Moon again. Many governments as well as private firms are aiming for the Moon.

India recently carried out successful soft landing near the Moon's south pole.

But not all countries have tasted success. Just before India achieved success, Russian attempt to land a craft on Moon failed.