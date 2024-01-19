Global tourism industry to reach pre-pandemic levels in 2024, Asia to contribute to rise: UN

The tourism industry is getting back to full flight, according to a new report by the World Tourism Organization (WTO). The UN agency said international tourism levels will be slightly higher than the pre-pandemic levels in 2024, primarily due to a resurgence in Asia.

The pent-up demand, increased air connectivity and a stronger recovery of Asian markets and destinations are expected to contribute to a full recovery of the sector by the end of 2024. Initial estimates suggest that the recovery will be two per cent above than 2019 levels.

"The latest UNWTO data underscores tourism's resilience and rapid recovery, with pre-pandemic numbers expected by the end of 2024. The rebound is already having a significant impact on economies, jobs, growth and opportunities for communities everywhere," said UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili.

In 2023, Asia and the Pacific reached 65 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, following the reopening of several attractive destinations. South Asia contributed majorly to the figure by reaching 87 per cent recovery of 2019 levels while North-East Asia hovered at around 55 per cent.

The Madrid-based agency said there is still "significant room for recovery across Asia" and that " reopening of several source markets and destinations will boost recovery in the region and globally".

The agency said China's outbound and inbound tourism will accelerate in 2024 with better visa facilitation and improved air capacity. Last year in November, China applied visa-free travel for citizens of France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia on a trial basis till November 30, 2024.

According to UNWTO, 1.3 million tourists travelled to foreign destinations globally in 2023 which was 88 per cent of pre-pandemic levels and 44 per cent higher than 2022.

The UNWTO World Tourism Barometer stated that the Middle East led the recovery in relative terms by being the only region to overcome pre-pandemic levels with arrivals 22 per cent above 2019.

Europe, the world's most visited region, reached 94 per cent of 2019 levels, primarily due to tourists from the United States and intra-regional demand hitting a high.

Preliminary estimates indicate that the economic impact of the tourism industry's recovery led to receipts reaching $1.4 trillion in 2023, which was about 93 per cent of the $1.5 trillion earned by destinations in 2019.