World Tourism Day: How these colorful homes tell the story of India's little Portugal

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
Having been a Portuguese colony, Goa is a blend of Indo-Portuguese culture and the houses depict the same story. This World Tourism Day, we take you through the heritage homes of the little Portugal of India, Goa. Take a look.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos