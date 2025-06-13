Top 10 world news: Iran Air Force, top leaders killed in Israeli strike; Air India black box found and more

The Israel Defense Forces has now said that it has eliminated the commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ air force Amir Ali Hajizadeh.

The Israel Defense Forces has now said that it has eliminated the commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ air force Amir Ali Hajizadeh, and several others from IRGC Air Force. Iran has also confirmed that Israeli strike has killed Brigadier General Hajizadeh.

Investigators have recovered the black box of the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, but contrary to what was reported earlier, the box was found on the rooftop. The aircraft, bound for London, went down on Thursday morning, claiming at least 265 lives.

US President Donald Trump on Friday (June 13) praised Israel's airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, missile systems, and military leadership, calling the operation "excellent" and warning that "there’s more to come."

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has promised a strong response to Israel’s early Friday strikes, calling them a “foolish act” that will not go unanswered

With rising communal tension in Dhubri district of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma issued a shoot-on-sight order during night hours. The communal tension began following a cattle head was discovered in a Hanuman temple on the day after Eid‑al‑Adha. Then an unrest was triggered when mob activity of stone pelting and attacks on vendors and e‑rickshaw drivers started to occur.

A time-lapse video from Flightradar24 shows the dramatic change in air traffic over Iranian airspace as Israel launched airstrikes on Tehran on Friday. The Israeli military hit about 100 targets, including nuclear facilities, and killed some prominent leaders. At least 95 people were injured in the attack, an emergency services official told state TV.

A government official in the southern state of Kerala has been suspended for casteist and sexist remarks against a victim of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. A. Pavithran, a deputy tehsildar, was suspended for his remarks against Ranjitha G Nair, who was among the 241 people on board the Boeing plane who died in the crash near the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday (June 12).

For those who missed Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh in theatres, the movie is now available to stream.

A theatre-only version of the recently released final trailer of James Gunn's Superman has leaked online, featuring never-before-seen footage. While many clips are the same as the officially released trailer, this version includes footage of Jimmy Olsen, Superman scolding Krypto, and a few shots of him saving innocent civilians.

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir rushed home (to New Delhi) on Wednesday (June 11) due to a family emergency. The Indian men’s senior team was without Gambhir for their only practice game on the English tour against India-A in Beckenham starting on Friday (June 13).