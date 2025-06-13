/Iran's drone mastermind and IRGC Air Force head Amir Ali Hajizadeh killed in Israel's strike | Full list of others who were 'eliminated' by IDF

The Israel Defense Forces has now said that it has eliminated the commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ air force Amir Ali Hajizadeh, and several others from IRGC Air Force.

Israel on Friday (Jun 13) struck Iran's military and nuclear facilities, with explosions being heard in Tehran. The attack came amid mounting tensions between the United States and Iran over the nuclear deal. Israel declared a state of emergency in anticipation of a missile and drone strike by Tehran.



In response, Iran said Israel's deadly strikes were a "declaration of war" and called on the UN Security Council to act.''

Iran's three powerful men killed in Israel's strike

Israel said that Iran's armed forces chief of staff, Mohammad Bagheri as well as Revolutionary Guards chief Hossein Salami were killed in the strike.

Iran has also confirmed that three of the most powerful men in the country were killed in Israel's Operation Rising Lion. The third one is reportedly Ali Shamkhani, supreme leader's adviser and former IRGC commander.

Who else was killed in Israel's strike on Iran

The Israel Defense Forces has now confirmed a number of others who were killed in the strike.



1. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Commander of the Revolutionary Guards' air force

2.Taher-Por, Commander of Revolutionary Guards Air Force's UAV Command

3. Daoud Shihian, Commander of the Revolutionary Guards Air Force’s Air Defense Command

4. Gholam Ali Rashid, Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters





The IDF also said that the senior Iranian air force officials who were eliminated led the attack on Saudi oil facilities in September 2019.

The IDF further stated that the IRGC Air Force was responsible for repeated attacks against Israeli citizens. "At its peak, Hajizadeh and his men commanded the direct firing of missiles and drones from Iran into Israel in October and the direct launch of missiles in April. Haji-Zada has publicly declared allegiance to the idea of ​​destroying Israel at various events over the past few years and has played a central role in building the plan to destroy Israel," the IDF said in a post on X.