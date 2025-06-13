/Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India black box found on doctors’ hostel rooftop, not from wreckage, says AAIB

Investigators have recovered the black box of the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, but contrary to what was reported earlier, the box was found on the rooftop. The aircraft, bound for London, went down on Thursday morning, claiming at least 265 lives.

The Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR), often referred to as the black box, was found 27 hours after the crash. According to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), the device was located on the rooftop of a doctors’ hostel building at BJ Medical College, where the plane’s tail end crashed.

Not from wreckage, says investigation bureau

“Contrary to some reports, the video recorder being circulated is not the DFDR. The black box was located on a rooftop and has been recovered,” AAIB said in a statement.

The bright orange device, usually installed near the tail of an aircraft, will play a crucial role in piecing together the final moments of Air India flight AI171.

Investigators say black box will reveal crucial flight data

Experts from the AAIB and Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), assisted by over 40 Gujarat government personnel, are now analysing the recovered black box. The device is expected to provide data on speed, altitude, and flight control movements, details that could explain what led to the crash, one of the deadliest in Indian aviation history.

The aircraft had issued a Mayday call minutes after takeoff before contact was lost. Investigators believe the DFDR will offer a clearer picture of the sequence of events that led to the tragedy.

Former Gujarat CM among the victims

Of the 242 people on board, only one, a UK national, survived. Among the victims was former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The crash also claimed the lives of five medical students when the aircraft’s tail section hit the hostel mess at BJ Medical College in Meghaninagar.