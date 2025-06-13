/Kesari Chapter out on OTT: Here's where you can watch Akshay Kumar's movie



For those who missed Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh in theatres, the movie is now available to stream.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the courtroom drama is based on the book The Case That Shook the Empire by Raghu and Pushpa Palat.

Kesari Chapter 2 OTT release

After a month-long wait, the movie was finally released on June 13 on Jio Hotstar. Earlier this week, the streaming giant has officially confirmed the release.



Sharing a teaser, they wrote, ''The story you know, the truth you don’t! Witness the aftermath of Jallianwala Bagh, in #KesariChapter2 streaming June 13 on JioHotstar. ''

Apart from Kumar, the movie also stars R Madhavan, Ananya Panday, Amit Sial, Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day and Alexx O'Nell.

Kesari Chapter 2 plot

Indian cinema has revisited the haunting tragedy of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre several times before. The latest addition to the list is Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2. The movie revolves around C. Sankaran Nair, an Indian barrister, who is asked by the Britishers to investigate the massacre. However, after finding out the truth about General Regunald Dyer. Nair, along with young law college graduate Dilreet Gill (Panday), sues General Dyer – the man and the Crown, for conspiracy and genocide.

Kesari Chapter 2 review

WION's Shomini Sen gave a positive review of the movie, calling it ''impactful.''

''The actors are all in top form. Akshay Kumar’s stardom looms large only in the beginning when his character is introduced with a Kathakali performance. I am willing to ignore the brief Kathakali performance simply because Kumar delivers a smart, compelling performance, never going overboard with his expressions and emotions. Giving him company is R Madhavan as his rival, Neville McKinley, an angsty lawyer who wants to put Nair down with a court verdict on Dyer. The face-off between the two actors at court is well enacted, with both Kumar and Madhavan delivering smart performances.''