Before Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2, these films depicted the story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Indian cinema has revisited the haunting tragedy of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre— the darkest chapter of India's freedom struggle several times before.
Kesari Chapter 2
The latest addition to this film series is Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2, released on April 18, 2025. While the first Kesari film (2019) focused on the Battle of Saragarhi, the sequel pivots to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919. The film is garnering rave reviews from both critics and audiences for its gripping narrative and powerful performances. So, before you head to the theatres to watch Kesari Chapter 2, here’s a look at other films that have re-told the story of Jallianwala Bagh on screen.
Sardar Udham (2021)
Director: Shoojit Sircar Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Shaun Scott and Stephen Hogan. Based on a true story, the movie is based on the life of Udham Singh, who assassinated British officer Michael O'Dwyer in London, who played the key role in Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.
The Legend of Bhagat Singh
Director: Rajkumar Santoshi Cast: Ajay Devgan, Sushant Singh, D. Santosh, Akhilendra Mishra and Amrita Rao The 2002 movie is a biographical drama film that tells the life of Bhagat Singh, a revolutionary who fought for Indian independence. The movie depicts the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and how it impacted Bhagat Singh's life.
Phillauri
Director: Anshai Lal Cast: Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirzada The movie revolves around a young couple, Kanan and Anu, who are set to get married. However, soon they are ghosted by a spirit of Phillauri, whose lover died in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
Rang De Basanti
Director: Rakeysh Om Mehra Cast: Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor. The movie is a coming-of-age socio-political drama film that tells the story of British film student traveling to India to document the story of five freedom fighters. The movie depicts the massacre in the flashback.