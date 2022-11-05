Top 10 world news: Iran admits drone supply, ban on Imran Khan speech broadcast

Iran has finally admitted that it supplied drones to Russia. However, it claimed that these drones were supplied prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Also, Iran has denied supplying missiles to Russia. In other news, Pakistan's media watchdog has banned broadcast of Imran Khan's speeches made during the long march. Read this and more in our Top 10 world news

Iran finally admits it provided drones to Russia, but resolutely denies supplying missiles



Iran has long been facing international accusations of having sent drones and other weapons to Russia for its war with Ukraine. The Islamic Republic has finally admitted that it did send the drones to Russia but insisted that they were supplied before Russian launched its invasion of Ukraine.

Pak media regulatory body bans broadcast of Imran Khan's long march speeches, press conference



The news comes a day after Khan delivered a speech in which he made contentious comments against the military establishment following an attempt on his life during the PTI's protracted march against the government.

Fire triggered by flare gun on dance floor in Russian nightclub kills 15, suspect detained



As per Governor Sergei Sitnikov, 13 people have been killed but emergency services then said the remains of two other people were also found.

Layoffs at Twitter raise fears of misinformation just before US midterm elections



Twitter is reported to have fired half of its 7500-strong workforce, raising concerns about the shortage of hands required for content verification and moderation. This has added to concerns about spike in fake content already expected across social media as US midterm elections are just days away.

Spain: Police make largest marijuana bust worth US$ 63.4 million



“The civil guard have seized the largest cache of packaged marijuana found so far,” Spain’s civil guard said in a statement. “It was equivalent to approximately 1.1 million plants.”

COVID-19: Day after hitting a six-month high, China reports over 3,800 new cases



The number of deaths remained at 5,226 due to no new deaths being reported.

Amid North Korea's threats, US deploys strategic bomber to join air drills with South Korea



A South Korean defence ministry official told AFP that a US Air Force B-1B strategic bomber would participate on the last day of the exercises, dubbed Vigilant Storm, which were originally scheduled from Monday to Friday this week.

Sunak speaks of pride at being first UK PM of colour



UK PM Rishi Sunak is of Indian heritage. His grandparents hailed from pre-independence India. They emigrated to Britain form eastern Africa in the 1960s.

Egyptians mark 100th anniversary of King Tutankhamun Tomb's discovery



Carter's House's dates back to 1911 when the Egyptologist built it as a residence for himself while conducting his search at the Valley of the Kings.

China's central bank deputy governor Fan Yifei under corruption probe



A notice on the website of the Communist Party anti-corruption watchdog Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said Fan Yifei, a veteran banker who spent most of his career with Construction Bank of China (CBC), and has been a key driver of China’s digital currency transition, was being investigated over “suspected serious violations of discipline and law”, but gave no details.