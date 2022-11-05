Fire in Russian nightclub kills 13, suspect held

A fire in a nightclub in Russian city of Kostrama has killed 13 people, said local governor. The authorities have detained a suspect. Russian news agencies have reported that the fire may have started after a drunk man fired a "flare gun" on the dance floor.

"Police officers identified and detained the suspect (behind) unlawful acts in an entertainment establishment in the city of Kostroma, which resulted in a fire and the death of people," Russian police said in a statement as quoted by AFP.

"He has now been handed over to investigative authorities," it added, without providing any further details.

Russia's Investigative Committee opened a criminal case of "causing death by negligence".

The fire started at 2 am local time and was doused by firefighters at around 7:30 am.

State television showed images of the bar -- housed in a single-storey logistical centre -- engulfed in flames.

As per Governor Sergei Sitnikov 13 people have been killed but emergency services then said the remains of two other people were found.

"Two more bodies were recovered. This means the number of victims is now 15," the TASS news agency quoted law enforcement sources as saying.

Around 250 people were evacuated from the building when it caught fire, authorities said earlier.

