One of Chain's six deputy governors of the central bank, Fan Yifei, is under an investigation by China's top anti-corruption watchdog.

The watchdog on Saturday announced that the official is suspected of violations of discipline and law.

Fan,58, has been the deputy governor since the beginning of 2015. The official prior to that has held several top positions at the China Investment Corporation and the China Construction Bank, Reuters reported.

In recent years, Chinese President Xi Jinping intensified efforts to purge corrupt Communist Party members from the financial sector.

The probe was announced in a statement by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI). Currently, not much information has been revealed.

The commission earlier this year said that it was looking for possible violations that had happened including Sun Guofeng, the former head of the monetary policy division of the central bank.

The anti-graft agency in February concluded the inspection of 25 financial institutions such as the central bank and more.

The president has always shown disregard for corruption among officials.

