'G7, clear-eyed about need to align on China,' says Blinken after foreign minister's meet

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday, at the end of the two-day meeting of foreign ministers of the world's seven wealthiest democracies or G7, said the group is clear-eyed about its approach in dealing with China.

The meeting took place in the western German town of Muenster and the main talking point remained China's aggressive global posturing.

"In our discussions here, we're also clear eyed about the need to align our approach to the PRC (People's Republic of China) in the face of growing coercion, and push back together against Beijing's market-distorting policies and practices, which hurt workers and industries in all of our countries," said Blinken while talking to the reporters.

While Blinken talked about a clear-eyed approach, the grouping stopped short of making a reference to a common goal.

However, experts believe that the optics of G7 and Blinken's statement were somewhat diluted as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was visiting China on a one-day trip to meet Xi Jinping. This was the first trip from a G7 leader to China after the 20th CPC Congress where Xi secured a third term for himself as the party general secretary.

Moreover, Blinken's statement comes in the backdrop of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi lashing out at him during the duo's phone call last week.

“The US side should stop its containment and suppression of China and not create new obstacles to bilateral relations,” read the statement released by Beijing's foreign ministry.

The Chinese minister also took a shot at the US for its recent strategy of curbing the export of semiconductors to China.

“The US side introduced new export controls against China, restricting investments in China, seriously violating free-trade principles and seriously harming China’s legitimate rights and interests, which must be corrected.”

Meanwhile, Antony Blinken took to Twitter to inform about the phone call. However, he stopped short of mentioning the criticism levelled by the Chinese side.

