Spain: Police make largest marijuana bust worth US$ 63.4 million

The highest amount of marijuana ever discovered in Spain or anywhere else in the world, according to Spanish authorities, was uncovered today when 32 tonnes of packed marijuana with a street value of at least €64 million were confiscated. In an investigation known as Gardens, Spanish police searched many farms and manufacturing facilities.

Nine men and eleven women, all between the ages of 20 and 59, were detained.

“The civil guard have seized the largest cache of packaged marijuana found so far,” Spain’s civil guard said in a statement.

“It was equivalent to approximately 1.1 million plants.”

The marijuana plants were packaged, dried, and delivered to various locations in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, and Switzerland, according to the police.

Last month, the gang was apprehended in Toledo, Ciudad Real, Valencia, and Asturias; nevertheless, the specifics of the operation were only revealed today.

Cannabis was estimated to be valued "between €2,300 and €2,500 per kilogramme" by the Spanish tax authority in connection to a previous narcotics operation in June.

