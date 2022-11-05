Egyptians mark 100-year anniversary of discovery of King Tutankhamun Tomb

On November 04, Egypt marked 100 years since the discovery of the Tutankhamun Tomb in the Valley of Kings.

The British Egyptologist Howard Carter and his crew first discovered the 12 stairs leading to closed doorways with seals reading the name "Tutankhamun" in the year 1922. Since then a 10-year project for conserving over 5,000 artefacts began, Reuters reported.

Tutankhamun's reign lasted for nine years in the country.

People gathered on Friday at Valley of Kings to commemorate the discovery's 100th anniversary by touring Crater's house which has been recently repaired and presented as a public place.

Carter's House's origins date back to 1911 when the Egyptologist built it as a residence for himself when he was conducting his search at the Valley of the Kings. He resided at the place until his death in 1939. The house's central hall, study and his photographic laboratory have been maintained till now. The items at his place were maintained for the next 100 years.

In collaboration with the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the repair was supported by the US Agency for International Development and the Adina Lei Savin Family Trust.

As per the American ambassador to Egypt, an important part of the two nations' strategic alliance is America's support for Egypt's cultural preservation and protection.

(With inputs from agencies)

